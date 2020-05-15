Sports tourism refers to a traveler’s involvement with a country or region’s sporting events. The involvement can be in an active or passive form. These sporting events include sports like soccer, cricket, hockey, tennis, golf, baseball, rugby, and basketball. The tourism industry has experienced an outstanding growth in the last six decades, especially in regions such as Europe, which receives a large number of international travelers for short breaks. Tourists usually have a good budget and look for good food and accommodation.

The increase in employment opportunities is one of the primary growth factors for the sports tourism market. The growth in sport tourism will increase a country’s GDP and employment. The increase in spending capacity from the global population has resulted in the rising participation in sports tourism. This in turn, increases the growth of the service industry and provides increased employment opportunities.

In 2018, the global Sports Tourism market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Sports Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sports Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BAC Sport

Great Atlantic Sports Travel

ITC Sports Travel

TUI

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

International Sports Tourism

Domestic Sports Tourism

Market segment by Application, split into

Cricket

Tennis

Soccer

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sports Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sports Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sports Tourism are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sports Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 International Sports Tourism

1.4.3 Domestic Sports Tourism

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sports Tourism Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Cricket

1.5.3 Tennis

1.5.4 Soccer

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sports Tourism Market Size

2.2 Sports Tourism Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Sports Tourism Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Sports Tourism Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Sports Tourism Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Sports Tourism Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Sports Tourism Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Sports Tourism Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Sports Tourism Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Sports Tourism Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Sports Tourism Market

Continued….

