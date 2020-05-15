Power generator rental market refers to the service market in which generator are available on rental basis for power generation purposes. This is an emerging market for developing and underdeveloped countries where power shortages is a major issue, and are slowly gaining popularity in these countries and regions. Power is an essential component for the enhancement of any country or economy and plays a vital role in development of the society. Generator rental is a relatively viable option for power generation in cases of power outages or in case of excessive demand for power. All the sectors of society at some point depend on these rental generators for their power requirements. These generators cater wide range of power demands whether from a single house or society or from a major event or from a power intensive industry.

The rising demand for electricity, coupled with power outages, which is a common problem witnessed in underdeveloped and developing nations will boost the global power generation rental market. The existing gap between the power demand and power supply creates lucrative prospects for the power generation rental market. The void between the demand for power and the rate at which investment is received in novel power generation capacities or replacement of the existing infrastructure has resulted in frequent power outages especially in underdeveloped countries. Such capital constraints often delay the installation of new capacities, which in turn fuels the demand for power generation rentals. Also aging infrastructure has accelerated the pace of gains for the power generation rental market.

The rentals of natural gas generators is posed to grow considerably in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the fact that natural gas generators offer seamless, noise free, and clean power compared to their diesel-run counterparts. The diesel generator rental also suffer the problem of wet sacking, in which the unburnt fuel comes back and settles into the exhaust system of a diesel generator as soon as the generator is overloaded. While natural gas generator rentals do not face this issue even when working at loads higher than their optimal levels. Favorable environmental regulations are also supporting growth of the natural gas generators segment. This is expected to help the global power generation maintain a steady pace of growth in the coming years.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the generator rental market for mining industry throughout the forecast period. The increased need for mined products rising from industries such as agriculture, steel, construction, chemicals, and electrical utilities will drive the growth of this market in the region.

