Geriatric care services encompass providing care for the elderly who are facing chronic physical conditions or other diseases and disorders. These services comprise a wide range of personal care, health care, and other services to meet the requirements of older adults who are limited for self-care owing to chronic illness, injury, mental, physical, and cognitive disability or any other health-related disorders. Geriatric care services also offer assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, grooming, eating, and other activities, including medication management and house work.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2461177

Presence of favorable reimbursement policies and increased life expectancy are also amongst few factors expected to propel demand for geriatric care services. There is an increase in the adoption level for these services owing to the advantages associated with these services such as in chronic care management. Furthermore, increasing number of homecare and long term care services offered by geriatric care centers such as nursing care, health assessment & monitoring, and counseling & financial support is anticipated to drive the demand for these services.

Favorable government initiatives and increasing elderly population prone to cardiovascular, orthopedic, neurological, and respiratory disorders are some of the crucial attributes of this market. However, high cost of devices may hinder the growth of geriatric care services in emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil.

In 2018, the global Geriatric Care Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Geriatric Care Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Geriatric Care Services development in United States, Europe and China.

MAKE AN ENQUIRY OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/2461177

The key players covered in this study

Gentiva Health services

Kindred Healthcare

Senior Care Centers of America

Brookdale Senior Living

GGNSC Holdings

Sunrise Senior Living

Genesis Healthcare Corp

Extendicare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Home Care Services

Adult Care Services

Institutional Care Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Nursing Homes

Hospitals

Community Centers

Others

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-geriatric-care-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Geriatric Care Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Geriatric Care Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Geriatric Care Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Geriatric Care Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Home Care Services

1.4.3 Adult Care Services

1.4.4 Institutional Care Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Geriatric Care Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Nursing Homes

1.5.3 Hospitals

1.5.4 Community Centers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Geriatric Care Services Market Size

2.2 Geriatric Care Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Geriatric Care Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Geriatric Care Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Geriatric Care Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Geriatric Care Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Geriatric Care Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Geriatric Care Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Geriatric Care Services Key Players Head off

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155