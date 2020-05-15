Rental power is used as an alternative power or as prime power in areas where grid power is non-existent or unreliable. High capacity power generators are hired to meet the on-site power needs and can be scaled to meet the temporary demand without the need for investing in generators. Mining sites are often in remote areas where access to grid power is limited or non-existent. This is the primary factor driving the need for generator rental power in the mining industry.

One trend in the market is expansion in mining industry in developing countries. The global demand for mineral-based products is expected to increase majorly because of the continuing expansion of mining activities in developing nations. Therefore, the increase in demand for mineral-based products is expected to lead to an increase in demand for rental power for on-site operations.

One driver in the market is increasing demand for rental power. Generally, for a wide population of a country, electricity is supplied by a utility or electricity corporation. However, this is not the case in the mining sector where mines are located in remote wilderness. Also, grid power is limited or non-existent in these remote locations. Mining is one of the most energy intensive industries. Heavy machinery such as excavators, drills, shovels, and excavating machines are used to dig trenches and extract tons of mineral ores.

In 2018, the global Generator Rental for Mining market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Generator Rental for Mining status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Generator Rental for Mining development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aggreko

Atlas Copco

Cummins

Energyst

United Rentals

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Diesel Generator

Gas Generator

Market segment by Application, split into

Mining

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Generator Rental for Mining status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Generator Rental for Mining development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Generator Rental for Mining are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

