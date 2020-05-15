Digital Forensics Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Digital Forensics market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Digital Forensics market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Digital Forensics market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Digital Forensics market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Digital Forensics market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Digital Forensics market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Digital Forensics Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global Digital Forensics Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Digital Forensics market. Key companies listed in the report are:

the demand for mobile phones all over the world. This has also impacted the digital forensics market, with mobile devices being widely used now to gather useful evidence from digital data.

According to Future Market Insights’ analysis, mobile device forensics has taken over the market with a projected valuation of more than US$ 2,300 Mn by 2027, up from just about US$ 507 Mn in 2017. The mobile device forensics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during the period of study.

Rising digital crime and concerns about information security to widen the scope of the digital forensics market

Cyber criminals employ a combination of sophisticated technologies to be successful in their target crime missions. Cyber criminals target individuals as well as businesses and rewards achieved are much greater with security protocols being somewhat lax at the other end. Not only this, cyber criminals use multiple channels and mislead security by a series of attacks that takes off the attention of security personnel from the main crime site. Moreover, rising information security concerns by individuals and businesses are expected to increase in the digital forensics market. The information provided by people on various social media platforms has increased, which has led to a rise in concerns regarding the safety of critical and sensitive personal information.

Digital transformation is also a major driver of the market, which will eventually reform some of the business activities that will transform business processes and provide new revenue models using digital technologies, which includes information security, forensics technologies, data governance, cyber security, big data, cloud technologies, social media and mobility and IoT technologies. Manufacturing and retail industries are an early adopter of digitalisation. Digital forensics tools have been the most commonly embraced platform for tracing hacks, recovering data from damaged or erased hard drives, gathering and maintaining digital evidence and in investigation analysis. Increasing technological transformation across various industries will positively impact the growth of the digital forensics market.

The current scenario of digitisation has led to an increase in the trend of cloud based network forensics

As the cloud is a convenient and cost-effective way to store critical business data, its adoption is increasing among SMEs and large enterprises worldwide. Consequently, the demand for cloud security solutions such as cloud network forensics is also growing. As on-premise security solutions are expensive, their adoption is limited among SMEs due to budget constraints, limited resource availability, and the lack of expertise to address security problems. Cloud-based network forensic solutions scan the data traffic before it reaches the network, providing better protection and reduced bandwidth congestion. Cloud-based network forensics solutions do not require any hardware or software and can be controlled remotely, making them cost-effective for end users. These solutions also respond faster to new security threats and unauthorised access.

Global Digital Forensics Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

