A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Coated Papers market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Coated Papers market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Coated Papers market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Coated Papers market.

As per the report, the Coated Papers market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Coated Papers market are highlighted in the report. Although the Coated Papers market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Coated Papers market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Coated Papers market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Coated Papers market

Segmentation of the Coated Papers Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Coated Papers is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Coated Papers market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the coated papers market are MPI Papers, Sona Papers Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries, Oji Holdings, Verso Corporation, Twin Rivers Paper, Packaging Corporation of America, Stora Enso Oyj, and UPM-Kymmene Oyj.

Regional Overview

The coated papers market can be segmented into region as: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a large market for coated papers as a majority of the coated papers vendors such as Twin Rivers Paper, Packaging Corporation of America and Verso Corporation are based in the region. The increasing spending in European countries, such as UK, on packaging materials is driving the adoption of coated papers in the region. The growing popularity of printing materials in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by the increasing consumer spending on products such as in coated papers. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of coated papers in these regions in the near future.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Global Coated Papers market segments

Global Coated Papers Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Coated Papers Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Coated Papers Market

Global Coated Papers Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Coated Papers Market

Coated Papers Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Coated Papers Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Coated Papers Market includes

North America Coated Papers Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Coated Papers Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Coated Papers Market Germany France UK Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Coated Papers Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Coated Papers Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Coated Papers Market

China Coated Papers Market

The Middle East and Africa Coated Papers Market GCC Countries North Africa Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Important questions pertaining to the Coated Papers market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Coated Papers market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Coated Papers market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Coated Papers market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Coated Papers market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

