In 2018, the market size of Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Visible Light Communications (VLC) market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Visible Light Communications (VLC) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market, the following companies are covered:

Key Players

Players in the visible light communications (VLC) market are indulging in various strategic activities to cater to the rising demand for effective communication. With new devices like mobile scanners enabled with the visible light communications (VLC) designed for the retail sector, the visible light communications (VLC) market players are expected to attain various opportunities similar to these in the nearing future.

With innovations and new product developments carried out by a few of the top players, the market is expected to grow rapidly. The report on visible light communications (VLC) covers the top players in the market which include Avago Technologies, Casio Computer Co, Pure Li-Fi, Panasonic Corporation, Axrtek, Firefly Wireless Networks, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lvx Systems, Nakagawa Laboratories, Gallium Lighting, Llc, and Sanan Optoelectronics Co.

Report Highlights:

The research report on visible light communications (VLC) market presents a comprehensive assessment and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on visible light communications (VLC) market includes:

Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Segments

Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Dynamics

Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market in North America (U.S., Canada)

Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market in Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market in Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic)

Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market in Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market in Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Japan Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market

Middle East and Africa Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey)

The visible light communications (VLC) market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The visible light communications (VLC) market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Visible Light Communications (VLC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Visible Light Communications (VLC) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Visible Light Communications (VLC) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Visible Light Communications (VLC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Visible Light Communications (VLC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Visible Light Communications (VLC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Visible Light Communications (VLC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

