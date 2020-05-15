New Study on the Global Fulvic Acid Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Fulvic Acid market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Fulvic Acid market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Fulvic Acid market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Fulvic Acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Fulvic Acid , surge in research and development and more.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Fulvic Acid market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

Key Players

Humic Growth Solutions

Valagro SpA

Biolchim SpA

Koppert B.V

Bio-Agricultural Services, Inc

Nutri-Tech Solutions Pty Ltd.

Pure Fulvic Minerals

AgTonik, LLC

Sapec Group

Biostadt India Limited

Platform Specialty Products Company

Novozymes A/S

Yara International ASA

Mother Earth Labs, Inc.

Key manufacturers of humin are focusing on product development including enabling wider industrial applications with the help of their R&D department.

Nutraceutical maker AgTonik is expanding into new markets with its biobased fulvic acid and plans to at least double its business in the coming year with biostimulant launches for hydroponic and cannabis industries.

The Fulvic Acid Market is likely to witness usage in wide range of applications in future owing to continuous R&D, especially in the medicine industry which will trigger the market growth during the forecast period.

