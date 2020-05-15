Cognitive Assessment Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis And Forecast Till 2025
Cognitive assessments are tests of the cognitive capabilities of humans and other animals. Tests administered to humans include various forms of IQ tests; those administered to animals include the mirror test and the T maze test
In 2018, the global Cognitive Assessment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cognitive Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cambridge Cognition
Cognifit
Cogstate
ERT Clinical
Groupe SBT
Neurocog Trials
Ortelio
Thomas International
Prophase
Pearson Education
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Scientific Research
Clinical Research
Academic Assessment
Corporate Training and Recruitment
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Education
Enterprise
Sports
Government
Defense
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cognitive Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cognitive Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cognitive Assessment are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Scientific Research
1.4.3 Clinical Research
1.4.4 Academic Assessment
1.4.5 Corporate Training and Recruitment
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 Enterprise
1.5.5 Sports
1.5.6 Government
1.5.7 Defense
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cognitive Assessment Market Size
2.2 Cognitive Assessment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cognitive Assessment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cognitive Assessment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
