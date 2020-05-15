The “Bra Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

competition landscape, which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global bra market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including topline growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed toa company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players in the bra market and major brands of players. Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands, Inc, The Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Wacoal Holdings Corporation, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Triumph International, Jockey International Inc., Wolf Lingerie Limited, Groupe Chantelle, Fruit Of The Loom, Inc., Calida Group are some of the major players operating within the global bra market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The global bra market is segmented as below:

Global Bra Market, by Product Type

Padded bra Sports bra Nursing bra Convertible/Multi-way bra Adhesive/Stick-On bra Others

Non Padded bra Sports bra Nursing bra Convertible/Multi-way bra Adhesive/Stick-On bra Others



Global Bra Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Quantifiable data:

Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

By type (past and forecast)

Bra Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

Bra revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)

Bra market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

