Big data is a term used to refer to the study and applications of data sets that are too complex for traditional data-processing application software to adequately deal with. Big data challenges include capturing data, data storage, data analysis, search, sharing, transfer, visualization, querying, updating, information privacy and data source.

In 2018, the global Big Data and Data Engineering Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 37.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Big Data and Data Engineering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data and Data Engineering Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Capgemini

Franz Inc

Hidden Brains InfoTech

L&T Technology Services

NTT DATA

Genpact

Cognizant

Infosys

Mphasis

Hexaware

Happiest Minds

KPMG

EY

Tiger Analytics

LatentView Analytics

InfoStretch

Vensai Technologies

Course5

Sigmoid

Nous Infosystems

Bodhtree

Brillio

BRIDGEi2i

Trianz

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data Modeling

Data Integration

Data Quality

Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Marketing and Sales

Finance

Operations

Human Resources and Legal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Big Data and Data Engineering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Big Data and Data Engineering Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Big Data and Data Engineering Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Data Modeling

1.4.3 Data Integration

1.4.4 Data Quality

1.4.5 Analytics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Marketing and Sales

1.5.3 Finance

1.5.4 Operations

1.5.5 Human Resources and Legal

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Size

2.2 Big Data and Data Engineering Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

Continued….

