The global Automotive Cyber Security market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth.

The Automotive Cyber Security market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Market Segmentation as per Technology and Component Facilitated in This Research Study

The market has been segmented into two broader categories – by technology and by component. The technology segment is further segmented into managed security services, end-point security services, integration services, consulting services, unified threat management, and others. Among these, the consulting services sub-segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in technological advancements in various countries such as the U.S., Germany, India, China, and Japan. The managed security sub-segment captured a market share of 19.5% at the end of 2016. Among the component segments, the services sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, due to the increasing awareness of information security, and the increasing adaptation of advanced technologies such as vehicle-to-vehicle communication and telematics technology by automotive OEMs.

Regional Classification Offers Important Factors Associated with Each Regional Market for Automotive Cyber Security

The expansion of the automotive industry, growth of cyber threats and attacks, and digital transformation of the automotive industry are some of the primary factors which are fueling the growth of the automotive cyber security market. North America is projected to hold more than 40% of the market share in 2018. One of the major reasons for the dominance of North America is the presence of top automotive OEMs and IT solution and service providers. However, the SEA & others market in the APAC region is expected to create more potential growth opportunities in the automotive cyber security market in the coming years, owing to the increasing threat of cyber-attacks in the transportation and automotive systems in India and ASEAN countries.

Various automotive OEMs and IT solution providers are now focused on developing secure IT infrastructure and ecosystems for connected vehicles across the globe. This report also offers some recommendations for market stockholders. In brief, these recommendations encourage consultation between automotive cyber security solution providers, for which technological advancements should be an agenda. All stakeholders in the automotive cyber security market are recommended to work in collaboration and exchange their resources in order to offer advanced and highly efficient automotive cyber security solutions in near future.

