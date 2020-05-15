Research Nester has released its report titled “Audio Sunglasses Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2027”thatdelivers detailed overview of the global audio sunglasses market in terms of market segmentation by frames, lenses, application, model, distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The audio sunglasses market comprises of five segments which are segmented by frames into alto and rondo, by lenses into polarized and non-polarized lenses, by application into elderly, adults and teenagers, by model into bluetooth and bone conduction and by distribution channel into online and offline channel.

The global audio sunglasses market is anticipated to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the high costs associated with these devices that can be used for multiple utility purposes such as acting as a headphone for listening to music and other audible updates and allow the users to make and receive calls and are aimed at targeting primarily the high end consumers who have high disposable incomes.

The growth of the market is driven by several factors such as growing awareness among the global population to protect themselves from the consequences of harmful radiations of the sun which can cause illness of various forms, increasing preferences among the consumers to own high tech gadgets or devices that can be operated by the use of an app in their smartphones or smart devices, growing disposable incomes of the working population that are interested to purchase smart devices that can be operated easily by using the app in a smartphone or any smart device and thereby save time and effort involved in the operation of any activity.

Audio sunglasses can also help to protect the eyes of an individual from bright light especially from the sun that can cause irritation to the individual. Additionally, several features are available such as access to Siri or Google Assistant and enabling music or any other audible content to be played without the need for headphones while listening to the audio. Moreover, the audio sunglasses can perform tasks such as taking and receiving calls by the press of a button in these sunglasses and also for playing music.

The global audio sunglasses market is segmented into five major regions comprising of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The market in North American region is anticipated to observe tremendous growth, owing to the presence of major market players in the region that are coming out with new innovations, presence of huge working population with higher disposable incomes and fashionable trends set by these audio sunglasses among the urban population.

The market in Asia Pacific region is also estimated to register a decent rate of growth, owing to the rise in the number of smartphone users especially in developing countries of China and India, growing disposable incomes of the working population and their perception of these audio sunglasses as fashionable and trend setter that is driving the demand for these sunglasses in these nations.

However, audio sunglasses market may suffer from some limitations such as limited battery life of these sunglasses, the audio sunglasses being mainly targeted towards the high-end consumers who can afford the high costs of these sunglasses as compared to the majority of general population who do not possess the purchasing power for owning these sunglasses, the presence of a huge number of unorganized market players selling duplicate products and data privacy and security concerns that may temporarily restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global audio sunglasses market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Bose Corporation, Old Harbor Outfitters, Inc., Tech Tech Now Ltd., Zungle, Inc., VocalSkull, Vigo Technologies, Inc., MusicLens, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Iicombined Co. Ltd. and AfterShokz.

The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global audio sunglasses market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

