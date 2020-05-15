Global Anti-icing Coatings market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anti-icing Coatings .

This industry study presents the global Anti-icing Coatings market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Anti-icing Coatings market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein substrate and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global anti-icing coatings market by segmenting it in terms of substrate, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for anti-icing coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual substrate and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global anti-icing coatings market. The global market for anti-icing coatings is dominated by large-sized players. Key players operating in the market are PPG Industries Inc., DowDuPont, 3M Company, NanoSonic Inc., Aerospace and Advanced Composites GmbH, NEI Corporation, Cytonix, and NeverWet LLC. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global anti-icing coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period 2018–2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on substrate, application, and regional segments of the market. The market size and forecast for each substrate and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Anti-icing Coatings Market, by Substrate

Metal

Glass

Concrete

Others (including Plastic)

Global Anti-icing Coatings Market, by Application

Automotive & Aerospace

Renewable Energy

Power Utility& Telecommunication

Construction

Others (including Commercial Fishing, Marine, and Oil & Gas)

Global Anti-icing Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Austria Norway Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various applications wherein anti-icing coatings are used

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the anti-icing coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global anti-icing coatings market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand the competition level

The report provides Porters’ five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

To analyze and research the global Anti-icing Coatings status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Anti-icing Coatings manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Anti-icing Coatings Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Anti-icing Coatings market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.