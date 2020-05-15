Cyber threats are Internet-based attempts to disrupt or damage information systems and hack critical information using spyware, malware, and phishing. Cyber security solutions enable the US government to maintain data confidentiality by monitoring, detecting, reporting, and countering cyber threats. The adoption of cyber security solutions is expected to increase with the growing penetration of the Internet among organizations of the US government.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2460366

The adoption of the hybrid deployment model for cyber solutions will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. This model helps to overcome the issues that are prevalent in traditional deployment models. The adoption of hybrid deployment model lowers the total cost of ownership by ensuring the on-premises data protection without the need for skilled workers. Also, hybrid cyber security solutions are less expensive than the traditional full license security solutions because they follow the pay-per-use model. The demand for hybrid deployment models in various industries is increasing due to its ease of installation and upgrades, which in turn, will encourage emerging vendors to come up with hybrid cloud-based security solutions.

In 2018, the global Government Cyber Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Government Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Government Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Boeing

Booz Allen Hamilton

DXC Technology

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2460366

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Services

Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Intelligence Community

Department of Defense

Department of Homeland Security

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Government Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Government Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-government-cyber-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Government Cyber Security are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Government Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Services

1.4.3 Solutions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Government Cyber Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Intelligence Community

1.5.3 Department of Defense

1.5.4 Department of Homeland Security

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Government Cyber Security Market Size

2.2 Government Cyber Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Government Cyber Security Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Government Cyber Security Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Government Cyber Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Government Cyber Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Government Cyber Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Government Cyber Security Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Government Cyber Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155