A report on global Lubricant Packaging market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

COVID-19 Impact on Lubricant Packaging Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Lubricant Packaging market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Lubricant Packaging market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

manufacturers may hamper the lubricant packaging market

Increasing competition in the field of lubricant packaging due to various factors such as rising raw material costs and marketing expenditures are leading to declining margins of manufacturers, thus impacting sales. In developed countries, the market for automotive lubricants is developing at a slower rate of 1% per annum due to improved engine technology (which decreases the usage of lubricants on a large scale), better oil quality, and saturation in vehicle population. The increasing drain life for automobiles is also creating a negative impact on the market for lubricants. The after sales services of vehicles have witnessed a significant drop in recent years, which eventually challenges the lubricant packaging market.

Global Lubricant Packaging Market Analysis by Packaging Type

In terms of value, the drums segment is estimated to account for 26.3% share of the global lubricant packaging market by the end of 2017. The cans segment is expected to dominate the global lubricant packaging market, with an increase of 80 BPS and having the highest growth over the forecast period. Market share of the pails segment is estimated to be around 11.6% in 2017 and is expected to reach 11.9% by the end of 2025. In terms of revenue, the drums and IBC segments are projected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 515.5 Mn and US$ 609.3 Mn respectively during the forecast period. In terms of value, the bag-in-box segment is anticipated to register a high growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Lubricant packaging companies shifting from rigid to flexible packaging formats

A few companies are approaching the new concept of flexible packaging that requires comparatively less plastic usage than traditional rigid packaging, thereby achieving efficiency and innovation in both inbound as well as outbound logistics. South Atlantic Services and Star Packaging Corp have come up with innovative lubricant packaging solutions that incur limited transportation costs. This strategy has been gaining prominence and can be utilised by other lubricant packaging manufacturers. For instance, in December 2016, Martin Operating Partnership launched the CK-4/FA-4 product line-up. In 2014, Time Technoplast was accorded the ‘Best Innovative Technology Supplier’ award by TATA Motors.

Increasing consumption of lubricants by the automotive sector boosting the lubricant packaging market

In recent years the lubricant packaging market has witnessed an impressive growth due to the increasing consumption of lubricants for automobiles across the globe. The lubricant packaging market has seen steady growth in the North America and European markets, while Asia Pacific is expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period and witness 1.6X growth by value majorly driven by rising per capita disposable income and increasing automotive sales in the region. Lubricant oils and chemicals are packed in rigid containers. However, innovation from manufacturers has caused a shift to the alternative medium of bag-in-boxes, which is considered to be the most attractive packaging segment. On the basis of lubricant type, engine oil is expected to dominate the global lubricant packaging market over the forecast period.\”

Which company is expected to dominate the Lubricant Packaging market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Lubricant Packaging market? Which application of the Lubricant Packaging is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Lubricant Packaging market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Moreover, the report highlighted revenue, sales, manufacturing cost, and product and the States that are most competitive in the lucrative market share idea. There is a discussion on the background and financial trouble in the global Lubricant Packaging economic market. This included the CAGR value during the outlook period leading to 2025.

