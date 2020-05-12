Expansion Bolts (product) Production Hindered by Difficulties in Raw Material Procurement by Prominent Manufacturers amid COVID-340
Global Expansion Bolts Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Expansion Bolts market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Expansion Bolts market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Expansion Bolts market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Expansion Bolts market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Expansion Bolts . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Expansion Bolts market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Expansion Bolts market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Expansion Bolts market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Expansion Bolts market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Expansion Bolts market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Expansion Bolts market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Expansion Bolts market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Expansion Bolts market landscape?
Segmentation of the Expansion Bolts Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
Expandet
Nord-Lock International
Ancon Building Products
Concrete Fasteners
ABB(Cooper Industries)
DEWALT
Fastenal
Hilti
Hohmann & Barnard
Hua Wei Industrial
ITW
L.H. Dottie
Powers Fasteners
Ramset
Tanner Fasteners & Industrial
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Stud Anchors
Sleeved Anchors
Wedge Anchors
Other
Segment by Application
General Industry
Construction
Manufacturing Industry
Other
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Expansion Bolts market
- COVID-19 impact on the Expansion Bolts market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Expansion Bolts market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
