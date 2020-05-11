Analysis of the Global Text Analytics Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Text Analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Text Analytics market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Text Analytics market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Text Analytics market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Text Analytics market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Text Analytics market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Text Analytics market

Segmentation Analysis of the Text Analytics Market

The Text Analytics market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Text Analytics market report evaluates how the Text Analytics is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Text Analytics market in different regions including:

major players in the text analytics market based on their 2015 revenues. Some of the major players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Attensity Group, Inc., Predixion Software, Lexalytics, Inc. and Angoss Software Corporation.

The global text analytics market is segmented as below:

Text Analytics Market:

Text Analytics Market: By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Text Analytics Market: By Applications

Data Analysis & Forecasting

Fraud/Spam Detection

Intelligence & Law Enforcement

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Text Analytics Market: By End-User

Military and Defense

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Entertainment and Media

Others (Automotive and Transportation and Hospitality)

Text Analytics Market: By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe EU7 CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China South Asia Australasia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Questions Related to the Text Analytics Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Text Analytics market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Text Analytics market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

