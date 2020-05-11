Analysis of the Global Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market

Segmentation Analysis of the Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers Market

The Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market report evaluates how the Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market in different regions including:

Market Segmentation

By Printer Type

Thermal disc printers Direct thermal printing Thermal retransfer & dye-sublimation printing Ribbon type (monochrome black, colour and photo)

Inkjet disc printers Continuous ink technology Drop on demand technology Head design (Fixed head and Replaceable head)



By Region

United States

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Japan

Market forecast

The thermal disc printer sub-segment was valued US$ 418.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of -2.5% during the forecast period. The inkjet disc printer sub-segment was valued at US$ 511.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of -3.4% during the forecast period. The U.S., Europe and Japan thermal disc printers market was valued at US$ 418.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 320.2 Mn by 2026 end. Revenue from the market is projected to decrease by 20% between 2015 and 2026. The U.S., Europe and Japan inkjet disc printer market was valued at US$ 511.3 Mn in 2015 and is expected to reach US$ 353.0 Mn by 2026.

Key market players

Some of the key market players identified across the U.S., Europe and Japan thermal and inkjet disc printers value chain are Rimage and Formats Unlimited (MF Digital) that are operating in both the thermal printing and inkjet disc printing market. TEAC America Inc. and Microboards Technology are specifically operating in the thermal disc printers market while Seiko Epson Corporation and Primera Technologies Inc. are specifically operating in the inkjet disc printers market.

Questions Related to the Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

