Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
In 2017, the global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2309746
The key players covered in this study
MTI Mobile
Nokia
Qualcomm
NEC Corporation
Microsemi Corporation
Mobiveil
Xura
ZTE
Quortus
Radisys Corporation
Red Hat
HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
Huawei
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
LTE & 3G
5G NR (New Radio)
Market segment by Application, split into
Communication
Defence
Commercial
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-virtualized-radio-access-network-vran-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 LTE & 3G
1.4.3 5G NR (New Radio)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Communication
1.5.3 Defence
1.5.4 Commercial
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size
2.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Key Players in China
7.3 China Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Key Players in India
10.3 India Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 MTI Mobile
12.1.1 MTI Mobile Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction
12.1.4 MTI Mobile Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 MTI Mobile Recent Development
12.2 Nokia
12.2.1 Nokia Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction
12.2.4 Nokia Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Nokia Recent Development
12.3 Qualcomm
12.3.1 Qualcomm Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction
12.3.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
12.4 NEC Corporation
12.4.1 NEC Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction
12.4.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Microsemi Corporation
12.5.1 Microsemi Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction
12.5.4 Microsemi Corporation Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Microsemi Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Mobiveil
12.6.1 Mobiveil Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction
12.6.4 Mobiveil Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Mobiveil Recent Development
12.7 Xura
12.7.1 Xura Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction
12.7.4 Xura Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Xura Recent Development
12.8 ZTE
12.8.1 ZTE Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction
12.8.4 ZTE Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 ZTE Recent Development
12.9 Quortus
12.9.1 Quortus Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction
12.9.4 Quortus Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Quortus Recent Development
12.10 Radisys Corporation
12.10.1 Radisys Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction
12.10.4 Radisys Corporation Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Radisys Corporation Recent Development
12.11 Red Hat
12.12 HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
12.13 Huawei
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2309746
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Consent Management Services Market Size 2019 Global Industry Analysis by Share, Growth, Trends, Product & Application, Regional Outlook, Top Manufacturers and Forecast 2025 - May 11, 2020
- Digital Transformation in Transportation and Logistics Market 2020 Gross Margin, Facts and Figures, Top Manufacturers, Growth Rate, Price, Revenue and Structural Characteristics by 2025 - May 11, 2020
- Enterprise Asset Management Market Size 2020 Emerging Trends, Growing Demand, Leading Health Companies, Applications, Overview and Regional Analysis 2025 - May 11, 2020