The global Poultry Feed market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Poultry Feed market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Poultry Feed market that will help you take market lead.

Competitive Landscape

The poultry feed market report includes a dashboard view of the competition landscape providing detailed assessment on major companies involved in poultry feed production. The report has profiled key players including but not limited to Cargill Inc., ForFarmers N.V., BASF SE and Associated British Foods Plc.

Manufacturers and stakeholders in the poultry feed space are focusing on acquisitions and joint ventures to strengthen their position. For example, ForFarmers N.V has strengthened its position in poultry sector by acquiring Maatman that is involved in compound poultry feed. Further, ForFarmers is also focusing on extending its leadership position in Europe by initiating strategic joint venture with Tasomix, a Polish company. By signing a purchase agreement with the Polish player to acquire 60 percent shares, ForFarmers adds Poland as the fifth country of operation, consequently reinforcing its position as a leading feed company in the European land.

Cargill Inc., has recently acquired a feed mill in Thailand that is a joint venture between Thai-Denmark Swine Breeding Co. Ltd and Sri Thai Foods and Beverages Co. Ltd. With this acquisition, the plant would produce poultry feed for Cargill’s customer base in Thailand. Moreover, this can be considered as a significant step toward CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiated by Cargill Inc. as the large land footprint has resulted in increasing job opportunities for Thai people in poultry feed production.

Collaboration between poultry feed manufacturers and ERP suppliers to regulate poultry feed management is another prevailing trend in the market. For instance, on 12th July 2018, PoultryPlus – a ForFarmers N.V. Subsidiary – signed a collaboration with PoultryPlan. This collaboration is intended towards improving poultry feed productivity, particularly broiler stock, in turn facilitating enhanced profitability and reduced downtime.

Definition

Poultry feed is nutritional food for various poultry including chicken, domestic fowls, ducks and geese. Poultry feed comes in various forms such as powder, granules, briquettes and pellets. Either conventional or organic, poultry feed is produced using corn, wheat, blended grains or soybean to provide a high level of proteins facilitating poultry health.

Segmentation

The report includes detailed segmentation of the poultry feed market. It is segmented on the basis of product type (broiler, layer and other), source (corn, wheat, soybean, blend grains and other), form (powder, granules/particles, pellets and briquettes), nature (conventional and organic), sales channel (direct sourcing and indirect sourcing) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa).

Statistics and data on poultry feed market included in the report is garnered using a robust research methodology. Secondary and primary research coupled with intelligence on demand for poultry feed from external sources have been compiled and triangulated to obtain accurate data on consumption and demand statistics of poultry feed.

