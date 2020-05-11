The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing market.

Assessment of the Global Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market

The recently published market study on the global Glycated Haemoglobin Testing market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing market. Further, the study reveals that the global Glycated Haemoglobin Testing market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing market.

Key Trends

Rapid adoption of glycated hemoglobin testing as a viable alternative of blood glucose testing for diabetes management is a key factor behind growth of glycated hemoglobin testing market. So much so, according to an International Expert Committee convened by the American Diabetes Association, International Diabetes Federation, and European Association for the Study of Diabetes, HbA1c testing is reckoned to be preferred for diabetes diagnosis except for individuals with some clinical conditions.

Availability of point-of-care HbA1c testing devices is serving to boost uptake of glycated hemoglobin testing market. Regulatory approval received by some point-of-care HbA1C testing devices boosts consumer confidence for these devices.

However, on the downside, risk of flawed results of point-of-care testing is leading to dwindling demand for glycated hemoglobin testing tools. Besides this, none point-of-care HbA1c testing devices have so far not received FDA clearance for the diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.

According to guidelines from an International Expert Committee for glycated hemoglobin testing, the latter is indicated as an alternative diagnostic tool, but not superior to blood glucose testing for diabetes management. This hampers growth of glycated hemoglobin testing market.

Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market: Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to command leading share in the glycated hemoglobin testing market in the forthcoming years. Increasing incidence of diabetes in the U.S. and Canada due to hectic lifestyle and mindless eating habits has led to surge in demand for glucose testing. North America held leading share among all in the overall glycated hemoglobin testing market in the recent past too.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Europe are also anticipated to display strong demand for glycated hemoglobin testing market in the forthcoming years.

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Glycated Haemoglobin Testing market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Glycated Haemoglobin Testing market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Glycated Haemoglobin Testing market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing market between 20XX and 20XX?

