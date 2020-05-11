Global Power Tool Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Power Tool market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Power Tool market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Power Tool market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Power Tool market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Power Tool market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Power Tool market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Power Tool Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Power Tool market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Power Tool market

Most recent developments in the current Power Tool market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Power Tool market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Power Tool market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Power Tool market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Power Tool market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Power Tool market? What is the projected value of the Power Tool market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Power Tool market?

Power Tool Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Power Tool market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Power Tool market. The Power Tool market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market Segmentation

India power tools market is segmented on the basis of end-user, mode of operation and region.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial power tools and household power tools. With increasing industrialization, the industrial sector is estimated to dominate in terms of demand for power tools. Industrial segment is estimated to account for 55.8% in terms of value share by end of 2016. The household segment is estimated to account for 44.2% in terms of value share by 2016, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

The electric power tools segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to ease of operation and low operational costs. The segment is expected to be most attractive between 2016 and 2026, and witness significant investment in product development. Electric segment is estimated to account for 56.6% in terms of value share by end of 2026. Pneumatic and others segments are estimated to collectively account for 46.4% in terms of value share by end of 2016.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North India, South India, East India and West India. With large number of industries concentrated in the region, the market in South India and West India is expected to account for maximum demand for power tools over the forecast period. Market in South India is expected to account for 38.2% of the total India market by the end of 2026. Market in North India is estimated to be growing rapidly, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes market share analysis of the existing international, China-based and domestic players in the market. The report also profiles both global and domestic players in the India power tools market.

Global Players in the market include Atlas Copco AB, Snap-on International, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Actuant Corporation and SKF AB. Regional players in the market include Stanley Black & Decker, Hitachi Koki Co. Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Kulkarni Power Tools.

