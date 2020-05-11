“Global Print Management Software Market is valued approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Print Management Software is a system that manages and optimize priniting devices and process efficiently and effectively. It enables organization to centralize the administration of printing devices as well as reduce the cost of printing and aids organizations to monitor, control and maintain the complete printer fleet through a single application interface. This software also supports mailing and distribution, quick printing and offset printing as well as enables management of copies, scanners and desktop printers. Also the enterprise can save more than 30% of printing cost with the use of print management software. The rise in cost of papers, prints, toner, and ink for enterprises across the world are the few factors responsible for growth as well as increasing demand for real-time data on printer fleet and effective management and optimization of printing process by enterprises. Furthermore, the introducing new products and services as well as other strategic alliances by market key player will create a lucrative opportunity for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in November 2019, PrinterLogic’s acquired MaxxVault, provider of enterprise content management software. This acquisition combines PrinterLogic’s serverless printing infrastructure with the digital transformation tools of Maxxvault. However, lack of awareness regarding the product is the major factor restraining the growth of global Print Management Software market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Print Management Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to the significant adoption of print management software among end-user industries in these regions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

PrinterLogic, LLC

Pharos Systems International, Inc.

Nuance Communications Inc.

PrintManager

Seiko Epson Corporation

Canon Inc.

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cloud Based

Web Based

By Application:

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Print Management Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

