A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Dry Van Container market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Dry Van Container market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Dry Van Container market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Dry Van Container market.

As per the report, the Dry Van Container market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Dry Van Container market are highlighted in the report. Although the Dry Van Container market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Dry Van Container market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Dry Van Container market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Dry Van Container market

Segmentation of the Dry Van Container Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Dry Van Container is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Dry Van Container market.

Dry Van Container Market: Tug of War Between Europe and North America

The demand for dry van container in Europe is expected to increase at a significant pace in the coming years on the back of increasing trade activities in the region. With recovery of the EU economy, European markets have shifted their focus towards adoption of new carriers. With respect to freight logistics, Germany is expected to largely contribute to the growth of the dry van container market in Europe, it being ranked first in terms of logistics performance according to World Bank analysis. Moreover, limited trade regulations have favored seaborne trade among Europe and emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Africa. This aspect has actively pushed the growth in sales and demand for dry van container in Europe.

On the other hand, North America is expected to showcase a relatively low adoption of dry van container as compared to Europe. However, significant opportunities lie in this region, particularly in the United States, given its strong shipping line. According to World Shipping Council, containerized shipping sector provides foundation for more than one-third of economic activity in the region. In addition, a recent enforcement – Made in America – has gained substantial momentum, consequently increasing the manufacturing output by 7 percent in 2017 Q4. This coupled with various companies focusing on production enhancement, has triggered growth of the intermodal container leasing sector, which in turn has supported the growth of dry van container market in North America during the period of forecast.

Dry Van Container Market: Rising Seaborne Trade to Pave Growth Opportunities

Stability from an economic standpoint across regions has facilitated favorable environment for international trade. That said, globalization and industrialization are the prime fillips fuelling expansion of seaborne trade. According to ICS (International Chamber of Shipping), seaborne trade accounts for more than 90 percent of the global overseas trade. This has translated into a significant increase in development of large ships with a high container capacity. In response, dry van container manufacturing is expected to further accelerate to cater to the growing demand. This factor remains a key growth determinant for dry van container market in the forthcoming years.

Dry Van Container Market: Dwindling Oil Prices to Trigger Growth

Sharp decline in oil prices on back of changing global scenario is expected to support the growth of the shipping industry, in turn pushing the demand for dry van containers. That said, the production of fuel is expected to increase in the coming years, paving new opportunities of growth for dry van container. For instance, U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that the production of fuel is expected to touch 10.7 million barrels per day, the highest production registered in US history. This increased the reliance of manufacturers on shipping industry for transportation of products. As a consequence, declining oil prices coupled with growing shipping industry is expected to fuel the demand for dry van container during the forecast period.

Important questions pertaining to the Dry Van Container market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Dry Van Container market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Dry Van Container market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Dry Van Container market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Dry Van Container market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

