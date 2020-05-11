Movies and Entertainment Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025
This report focuses on the global Movies and Entertainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Movies and Entertainment development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Movies and Entertainment market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
CBS Corporation
Sony Corporation
Disney
Time Warner
21st Century Fox
Viacom Inc.
Comcast
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Movies
Music & Video
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Movies and Entertainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Movies and Entertainment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Movies and Entertainment are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Movies and Entertainment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Movies
1.4.3 Music & Video
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Movies and Entertainment Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Movies and Entertainment Market Size
2.2 Movies and Entertainment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Movies and Entertainment Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Movies and Entertainment Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Movies and Entertainment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Movies and Entertainment Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Movies and Entertainment Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Movies and Entertainment Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Movies and Entertainment Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Movies and Entertainment Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Movies and Entertainment Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Movies and Entertainment Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Movies and Entertainment Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Movies and Entertainment Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Movies and Entertainment Key Players in China
7.3 China Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Type
7.4 China Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Movies and Entertainment Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Movies and Entertainment Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Movies and Entertainment Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Movies and Entertainment Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Movies and Entertainment Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Movies and Entertainment Key Players in India
10.3 India Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Type
10.4 India Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Movies and Entertainment Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Movies and Entertainment Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Movies and Entertainment Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 CBS Corporation
12.1.1 CBS Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Movies and Entertainment Introduction
12.1.4 CBS Corporation Revenue in Movies and Entertainment Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 CBS Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Sony Corporation
12.2.1 Sony Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Movies and Entertainment Introduction
12.2.4 Sony Corporation Revenue in Movies and Entertainment Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Sony Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Disney
12.3.1 Disney Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Movies and Entertainment Introduction
12.3.4 Disney Revenue in Movies and Entertainment Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Disney Recent Development
12.4 Time Warner
12.4.1 Time Warner Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Movies and Entertainment Introduction
12.4.4 Time Warner Revenue in Movies and Entertainment Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Time Warner Recent Development
12.5 21st Century Fox
12.5.1 21st Century Fox Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Movies and Entertainment Introduction
12.5.4 21st Century Fox Revenue in Movies and Entertainment Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 21st Century Fox Recent Development
12.6 Viacom Inc.
12.6.1 Viacom Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Movies and Entertainment Introduction
12.6.4 Viacom Inc. Revenue in Movies and Entertainment Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Viacom Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Comcast
12.7.1 Comcast Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Movies and Entertainment Introduction
12.7.4 Comcast Revenue in Movies and Entertainment Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Comcast Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
