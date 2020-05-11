The Latin American small UAV market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. UAV stands for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (commonly known as a drone’). UAVs are one of the primary components of an UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System), the other one being a ground based controller which is connected to the UAVs by a system of communications. The flight of the UAVs could be managed in several ways: either by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers.

The end users for this product are the military, researchers, security agencies, sport clubs, farmhouses, photographers etc.

Market Dynamics:

The following factors are crucial in deciding the fate of the market:

Market Drivers:

Drones are of paramount importance in the military sector. It has wide range of uses like guarding borders, gathering intelligence, covert operations, doing surveillance and reconnaissance missions etc.

Drones fitted with sophisticated cameras are widely used in sports to take pictures & videos from favourable angles and to monitor the game. For example, drones were extensively used during the FIFA WC 14 Brazil and The Rio Olympics 16.

UAVs are used by the police to fight organised crimes, drug cartels and human trafficking. They are indispensable for collecting evidences and capturing key moments from the shadow.

Drones are widely used for advanced photography for example in wildlife photography and during shooting of the films.

Finally, researchers, robot scientists, space scientists, geologists, adventurers and explorers use drones for their works. Drones are often used to reach inhospitable or inaccessible regions to collect data, click pictures, obtain samples etc.

Market Restraints:

Following the footsteps of the local superpower US the Latin American nations are also cutting their defence budgets. This is resulting in significant decline in the production of the military drones.

Drones are prone to accidents and blasts which could cause severe injuries. To avoid this there are strict airspace regulations by the governments. This also hinders the market attaining full potential.

Market Opportunities:

Development of new technologies to increase the range of uses and to minimise the risk would go a long way in advancing the market.

Market Segmentation:

The market could be segmented into the following parts:

On the basis of product type:

Light Fixed-Wing Small UAV

Heavy Fixed-Wing Small UAV

Multi-Rotor VTOL Small UAV

Single-Rotor VTOL Small UAV

Nano UAV

Others

On the basis of propulsion systems:

Hydrogen Cell Propulsion System

Hybrid Propulsion System

Solar Propulsion System

Lithium-Ion Battery Propulsion System

On the basis of applications:

Defence

Transport/Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Sports

Manufacturing

Others

Geographic Analysis:

Some of the prominent countries in this geographic region are Argentina, Cuba, Brazil, Chile, Bolivia etc. Brazil is currently the leader in the Latin-American market.

Key Players:

Some of the major companies in the market are:

Hales SA

Boeing Corporation

Lockheed Martin

Airbus Group

