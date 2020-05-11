In 2029, the Sofas market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Sofas market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Sofas market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Sofas market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

The report on the Sofas market provides a bird's eye view of the current proceeding within the Sofas market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Sofas market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Global Sofas market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Sofas market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Sofas market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

The following manufacturers are covered:

Steelcase

IKEA (SE)

B&B Italia (IT)

Ashley Furniture

Thomasville Furniture Industries

La-Z-Boy

Drexel Heritage

Broyhill

American Leather

Rowe Furniture

Norwalk Furniture

KUKA (CN)

LandBond (CN)

Quanyou (CN)

Cheer Sofa (CN)

Steel-Land

Jisi Group (CN)

Zuoyou Sofa (CN)

Lehao (CN)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Laminate

Wood

Plastic

Fabric

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

