P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “India Catalytic Converter Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, Catalytic Converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust from an internal combustion engine by catalyzing a redox reaction (an oxidation and a reduction reaction). The Indian catalytic converter market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period (2020-2030).

The Indian catalytic converter market on the basis of distribution channel is classified into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. Historically, the OEM category was the larger shareholder and is expected to maintain its dominance in forecast period as well, due to increased pre-installation of devices by the OEMs, in wake of government and regulatory norms, to reduce vehicular emissions. As per analysis, the aftermarket category is expected to be the grow faster, owing to increase in wear and tear and subsequent replacement.

The stringent emission and fuel efficiency norms like Bharat Stage 6 are expected to drive the sale and adoption of catalytic converters in the Indian automotive industry. Although diesel vehicles are being one of the major causes of concern for environmental degradation, their role in transportation and logistics sector cannot be immediately substituted by other fuel sources. Thus, these vehicles will be bound to use efficient catalytic converters to overcome the emission regulations, and will drive the growth of the Indian catalytic converter market.

India Catalytic Converter Market Size Breakdown by Segment

Based on Converter Type

Three-Way Catalytic Converter (TWCC)

Four-Way Catalytic Converter (FWCC)

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

Lean NOx Trap (LNT)

Based on Material

Palladium

Platinum

Rhodium

Based on Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Off-Highway Vehicle

Based on Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

