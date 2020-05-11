P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “India Car Airbag Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The Indian car airbag market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030), on account of rise in the number of road accidents and fatalities. Moreover, demand for efficient, convenient, and safe driving experience is also propelling the growth of the market. Government regulations on road safety, which mandate the application of airbags even in the low-end and medium-range cars, are offering growth opportunities for the market in India.

The Indian car airbag market on the basis of vehicle type is classified into hatchback, sedan, and sports utility vehicle (SUV). Among these, the SUV category dominated the market during the historical period (2014–2019), owing to the increased adoption of airbags along with other passenger safety features in such vehicles. However, the hatchback category is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period, owing to large sales of these vehicles in the Indian market and government regulations making it mandatory to have airbags.

The burgeoning demand for airbags in the Indian car airbag market is attributed to increasing consumer awareness about vehicle and passenger safety, strict government regulations, and several other factors. With vehicular population tripled in a decade in India, road density has failed to grow at similar pace, which has led to increased road and accidents and fatalities. As a result, Indian roads are treated as most unsafe roads globally. This had triggered government and regulatory bodies to mandate the application of airbags in cars, which acts as a major driver for the growth of the industry.

