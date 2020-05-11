Hyaluronic Acid Biomaterials (product) Production Hindered by Difficulties in Raw Material Procurement by Prominent Manufacturers amid COVID-272
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kewpie
CPN
Shiseido
Novozymes
Bloomage BioTechnology
Shandong Galaxy Bio-Tech
China Eastar
FocusChem Biotech
Shandong Topscience Biotech
QuFu GuangLong Biochem
Weifang Lide Bioengineering
Jiangsu Haihua Biotech
Qufu Liyang Biochem Industrial
Tongxiang Hengji biotechnology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Cosmetic Grade
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Segment by Application
Medical Hygiene
Plastic Surgery
Health Products
Cosmetic
