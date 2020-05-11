In 2017, the global Waterparks and Attractions market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

WhiteWater

Fibrart

Aquatic Development Group

ProSlide

Aquakita

Polin Waterparks

Splashtacular

A-OK Playgrounds

Adventure Playground

Slide Innovations

Ocean Mania

Waterplay

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Water Slides

Swimming Pools

Swim Platforms

Water Toys

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Private Facilities

Municipal Facilities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Waterparks and Attractions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Waterparks and Attractions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Waterparks and Attractions are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Waterparks and Attractions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Water Slides

1.4.3 Swimming Pools

1.4.4 Swim Platforms

1.4.5 Water Toys

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Waterparks and Attractions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Private Facilities

1.5.3 Municipal Facilities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Waterparks and Attractions Market Size

2.2 Waterparks and Attractions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Waterparks and Attractions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Waterparks and Attractions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Waterparks and Attractions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Waterparks and Attractions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Waterparks and Attractions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Waterparks and Attractions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Waterparks and Attractions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Waterparks and Attractions Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Waterparks and Attractions Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Waterparks and Attractions Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Waterparks and Attractions Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Waterparks and Attractions Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Waterparks and Attractions Key Players in China

7.3 China Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Type

7.4 China Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Waterparks and Attractions Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Waterparks and Attractions Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Waterparks and Attractions Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Waterparks and Attractions Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Waterparks and Attractions Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Waterparks and Attractions Key Players in India

10.3 India Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Type

10.4 India Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Waterparks and Attractions Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Waterparks and Attractions Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 WhiteWater

12.1.1 WhiteWater Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction

12.1.4 WhiteWater Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 WhiteWater Recent Development

12.2 Fibrart

12.2.1 Fibrart Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction

12.2.4 Fibrart Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Fibrart Recent Development

12.3 Aquatic Development Group

12.3.1 Aquatic Development Group Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction

12.3.4 Aquatic Development Group Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Aquatic Development Group Recent Development

12.4 ProSlide

12.4.1 ProSlide Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction

12.4.4 ProSlide Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 ProSlide Recent Development

12.5 Aquakita

12.5.1 Aquakita Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction

12.5.4 Aquakita Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Aquakita Recent Development

12.6 Polin Waterparks

12.6.1 Polin Waterparks Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction

12.6.4 Polin Waterparks Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Polin Waterparks Recent Development

12.7 Splashtacular

12.7.1 Splashtacular Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction

12.7.4 Splashtacular Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Splashtacular Recent Development

12.8 A-OK Playgrounds

12.8.1 A-OK Playgrounds Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction

12.8.4 A-OK Playgrounds Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 A-OK Playgrounds Recent Development

12.9 Adventure Playground

12.9.1 Adventure Playground Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction

12.9.4 Adventure Playground Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Adventure Playground Recent Development

12.10 Slide Innovations

12.10.1 Slide Innovations Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction

12.10.4 Slide Innovations Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Slide Innovations Recent Development

12.11 Ocean Mania

12.12 Waterplay

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

