Global Waterparks and Attractions Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
In 2017, the global Waterparks and Attractions market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2375309
The key players covered in this study
WhiteWater
Fibrart
Aquatic Development Group
ProSlide
Aquakita
Polin Waterparks
Splashtacular
A-OK Playgrounds
Adventure Playground
Slide Innovations
Ocean Mania
Waterplay
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Water Slides
Swimming Pools
Swim Platforms
Water Toys
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Private Facilities
Municipal Facilities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Waterparks and Attractions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Waterparks and Attractions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Waterparks and Attractions are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-waterparks-and-attractions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Waterparks and Attractions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Water Slides
1.4.3 Swimming Pools
1.4.4 Swim Platforms
1.4.5 Water Toys
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Waterparks and Attractions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Private Facilities
1.5.3 Municipal Facilities
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Waterparks and Attractions Market Size
2.2 Waterparks and Attractions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Waterparks and Attractions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Waterparks and Attractions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Waterparks and Attractions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Waterparks and Attractions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Waterparks and Attractions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Waterparks and Attractions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Waterparks and Attractions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Waterparks and Attractions Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Waterparks and Attractions Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Waterparks and Attractions Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Waterparks and Attractions Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Waterparks and Attractions Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Waterparks and Attractions Key Players in China
7.3 China Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Type
7.4 China Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Waterparks and Attractions Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Waterparks and Attractions Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Waterparks and Attractions Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Waterparks and Attractions Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Waterparks and Attractions Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Waterparks and Attractions Key Players in India
10.3 India Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Type
10.4 India Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Waterparks and Attractions Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Waterparks and Attractions Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Waterparks and Attractions Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 WhiteWater
12.1.1 WhiteWater Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction
12.1.4 WhiteWater Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 WhiteWater Recent Development
12.2 Fibrart
12.2.1 Fibrart Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction
12.2.4 Fibrart Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Fibrart Recent Development
12.3 Aquatic Development Group
12.3.1 Aquatic Development Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction
12.3.4 Aquatic Development Group Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Aquatic Development Group Recent Development
12.4 ProSlide
12.4.1 ProSlide Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction
12.4.4 ProSlide Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 ProSlide Recent Development
12.5 Aquakita
12.5.1 Aquakita Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction
12.5.4 Aquakita Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Aquakita Recent Development
12.6 Polin Waterparks
12.6.1 Polin Waterparks Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction
12.6.4 Polin Waterparks Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Polin Waterparks Recent Development
12.7 Splashtacular
12.7.1 Splashtacular Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction
12.7.4 Splashtacular Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Splashtacular Recent Development
12.8 A-OK Playgrounds
12.8.1 A-OK Playgrounds Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction
12.8.4 A-OK Playgrounds Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 A-OK Playgrounds Recent Development
12.9 Adventure Playground
12.9.1 Adventure Playground Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction
12.9.4 Adventure Playground Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Adventure Playground Recent Development
12.10 Slide Innovations
12.10.1 Slide Innovations Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Waterparks and Attractions Introduction
12.10.4 Slide Innovations Revenue in Waterparks and Attractions Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Slide Innovations Recent Development
12.11 Ocean Mania
12.12 Waterplay
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2375309
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Consent Management Services Market Size 2019 Global Industry Analysis by Share, Growth, Trends, Product & Application, Regional Outlook, Top Manufacturers and Forecast 2025 - May 11, 2020
- Digital Transformation in Transportation and Logistics Market 2020 Gross Margin, Facts and Figures, Top Manufacturers, Growth Rate, Price, Revenue and Structural Characteristics by 2025 - May 11, 2020
- Enterprise Asset Management Market Size 2020 Emerging Trends, Growing Demand, Leading Health Companies, Applications, Overview and Regional Analysis 2025 - May 11, 2020