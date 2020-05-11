Global Spend Analytics Market 2020: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025
This report focuses on the global Spend Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Spend Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Spend Analytics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2375876
The key players covered in this study
SAP
SAS
IBM Corporation
Oracle
Coupa Software
Zycus
Proactis
Empronc Solutions
JAGGAER
Rosslyn Analytics
Ivalua
BravoSolution SPA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Predictive
Prescriptive
Descriptive
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial management
Risk management
Governance and compliance management
Supplier sourcing and performance management
Demand and supply forecasting
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Spend Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Spend Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Spend Analytics are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-spend-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Spend Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Predictive
1.4.3 Prescriptive
1.4.4 Descriptive
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Spend Analytics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Financial management
1.5.3 Risk management
1.5.4 Governance and compliance management
1.5.5 Supplier sourcing and performance management
1.5.6 Demand and supply forecasting
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Spend Analytics Market Size
2.2 Spend Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Spend Analytics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Spend Analytics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Spend Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Spend Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Spend Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Spend Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Spend Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Spend Analytics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Spend Analytics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Spend Analytics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Spend Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Spend Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Spend Analytics Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Spend Analytics Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Spend Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Spend Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Spend Analytics Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Spend Analytics Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Spend Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Spend Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Spend Analytics Key Players in China
7.3 China Spend Analytics Market Size by Type
7.4 China Spend Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Spend Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Spend Analytics Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Spend Analytics Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Spend Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Spend Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Spend Analytics Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Spend Analytics Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Spend Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Spend Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Spend Analytics Key Players in India
10.3 India Spend Analytics Market Size by Type
10.4 India Spend Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Spend Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Spend Analytics Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Spend Analytics Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Spend Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 SAP
12.1.1 SAP Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Spend Analytics Introduction
12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 SAP Recent Development
12.2 SAS
12.2.1 SAS Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Spend Analytics Introduction
12.2.4 SAS Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SAS Recent Development
12.3 IBM Corporation
12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Spend Analytics Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Spend Analytics Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.5 Coupa Software
12.5.1 Coupa Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Spend Analytics Introduction
12.5.4 Coupa Software Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Coupa Software Recent Development
12.6 Zycus
12.6.1 Zycus Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Spend Analytics Introduction
12.6.4 Zycus Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Zycus Recent Development
12.7 Proactis
12.7.1 Proactis Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Spend Analytics Introduction
12.7.4 Proactis Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Proactis Recent Development
12.8 Empronc Solutions
12.8.1 Empronc Solutions Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Spend Analytics Introduction
12.8.4 Empronc Solutions Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Empronc Solutions Recent Development
12.9 JAGGAER
12.9.1 JAGGAER Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Spend Analytics Introduction
12.9.4 JAGGAER Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 JAGGAER Recent Development
12.10 Rosslyn Analytics
12.10.1 Rosslyn Analytics Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Spend Analytics Introduction
12.10.4 Rosslyn Analytics Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Rosslyn Analytics Recent Development
12.11 Ivalua
12.12 BravoSolution SPA
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2375876
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Consent Management Services Market Size 2019 Global Industry Analysis by Share, Growth, Trends, Product & Application, Regional Outlook, Top Manufacturers and Forecast 2025 - May 11, 2020
- Digital Transformation in Transportation and Logistics Market 2020 Gross Margin, Facts and Figures, Top Manufacturers, Growth Rate, Price, Revenue and Structural Characteristics by 2025 - May 11, 2020
- Enterprise Asset Management Market Size 2020 Emerging Trends, Growing Demand, Leading Health Companies, Applications, Overview and Regional Analysis 2025 - May 11, 2020