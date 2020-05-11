Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In 2017, the global Software as a Service (SaaS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Oracle Corporation
Microsoft
Fujitsu
Salesforce
Workday
ADP
SAP SE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
Human Resource Management (HRM)
Supply Chain Management (SCM)
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software as a Service (SaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software as a Service (SaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software as a Service (SaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Private Cloud
1.4.3 Public Cloud
1.4.4 Hybrid Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
1.5.3 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
1.5.4 Human Resource Management (HRM)
1.5.5 Supply Chain Management (SCM)
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size
2.2 Software as a Service (SaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Software as a Service (SaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Software as a Service (SaaS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Software as a Service (SaaS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Software as a Service (SaaS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Software as a Service (SaaS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Software as a Service (SaaS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Software as a Service (SaaS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Software as a Service (SaaS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Software as a Service (SaaS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Software as a Service (SaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Software as a Service (SaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Oracle Corporation
12.2.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Software as a Service (SaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Software as a Service (SaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Software as a Service (SaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Software as a Service (SaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 Fujitsu
12.4.1 Fujitsu Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Software as a Service (SaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Software as a Service (SaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
12.5 Google
12.5.1 Google Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Software as a Service (SaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 Google Revenue in Software as a Service (SaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Google Recent Development
12.6 Salesforce
12.6.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Software as a Service (SaaS) Introduction
12.6.4 Salesforce Revenue in Software as a Service (SaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Salesforce Recent Development
12.7 Workday
12.7.1 Workday Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Software as a Service (SaaS) Introduction
12.7.4 Workday Revenue in Software as a Service (SaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Workday Recent Development
12.8 ADP
12.8.1 ADP Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Software as a Service (SaaS) Introduction
12.8.4 ADP Revenue in Software as a Service (SaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 ADP Recent Development
12.9 SAP SE
12.9.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Software as a Service (SaaS) Introduction
12.9.4 SAP SE Revenue in Software as a Service (SaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 SAP SE Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
