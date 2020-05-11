In 2017, the global GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2375446

The key players covered in this study

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

GloPos

Google Inc.

HERE

iinside

IndoorAtlas Ltd.

Micello, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Navizon Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Ruckus Wireless, Inc.

Shopkick, Inc.

Sprooki Pte Ltd.

YOOSE Pte. Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Analytics and Insights

Automotive Services

Campaign Management

Consumer Services

Enterprise Services

Location and Alerts

Location-based Advertising Services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Power

Government

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-gcc-indoor-location-based-services-lbs-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Analytics and Insights

1.4.3 Automotive Services

1.4.4 Campaign Management

1.4.5 Consumer Services

1.4.6 Enterprise Services

1.4.7 Location and Alerts

1.4.8 Location-based Advertising Services

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 IT & Telecommunication

1.5.5 Energy & Power

1.5.6 Government

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Hospitality

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size

2.2 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Key Players in China

7.3 China GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Key Players in India

10.3 India GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Apple Inc.

12.1.1 Apple Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.1.4 Apple Inc. Revenue in GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Apple Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.2.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems Inc. Revenue in GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems Inc. Recent Development

12.3 GloPos

12.3.1 GloPos Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.3.4 GloPos Revenue in GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 GloPos Recent Development

12.4 Google Inc.

12.4.1 Google Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.4.4 Google Inc. Revenue in GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Google Inc. Recent Development

12.5 HERE

12.5.1 HERE Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.5.4 HERE Revenue in GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 HERE Recent Development

12.6 iinside

12.6.1 iinside Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.6.4 iinside Revenue in GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 iinside Recent Development

12.7 IndoorAtlas Ltd.

12.7.1 IndoorAtlas Ltd. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.7.4 IndoorAtlas Ltd. Revenue in GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 IndoorAtlas Ltd. Recent Development

12.8 Micello, Inc.

12.8.1 Micello, Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.8.4 Micello, Inc. Revenue in GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Micello, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Microsoft Corp.

12.9.1 Microsoft Corp. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.9.4 Microsoft Corp. Revenue in GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Microsoft Corp. Recent Development

12.10 Navizon Inc.

12.10.1 Navizon Inc. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.10.4 Navizon Inc. Revenue in GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Navizon Inc. Recent Development

12.11 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

12.12 Ruckus Wireless, Inc.

12.13 Shopkick, Inc.

12.14 Sprooki Pte Ltd.

12.15 YOOSE Pte. Ltd.

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2375446

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155