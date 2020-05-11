Global GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market Research Report Released with growth, latest trends & forecasts till 2025
In 2017, the global GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Apple Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
GloPos
Google Inc.
HERE
iinside
IndoorAtlas Ltd.
Micello, Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
Navizon Inc.
Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
Ruckus Wireless, Inc.
Shopkick, Inc.
Sprooki Pte Ltd.
YOOSE Pte. Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Analytics and Insights
Automotive Services
Campaign Management
Consumer Services
Enterprise Services
Location and Alerts
Location-based Advertising Services
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace & Defense
BFSI
IT & Telecommunication
Energy & Power
Government
Healthcare
Hospitality
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
