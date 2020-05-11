Global Field Service Management Software Market 2020: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2025
In 2017, the global Field Service Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Astea International
ClickSoftware
IFS
ServiceMax (GE Digital)
OverIT
Praxedo
CORESYSTEMS
FieldAware
Infor
Accruent
Comarch
Key2Act (formerly WennSoft)
Microsoft
MSI Data
ServiceTrade
Retriever Communications
ServicePower
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Telecom and IT
Construction and Real Estate
Transportation and Logistics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Field Service Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Field Service Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Field Service Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Field Service Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Field Service Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Energy and Utilities
1.5.5 Telecom and IT
1.5.6 Construction and Real Estate
1.5.7 Transportation and Logistics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Field Service Management Software Market Size
2.2 Field Service Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Field Service Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Field Service Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Field Service Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Field Service Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Field Service Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Field Service Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Field Service Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Field Service Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Field Service Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Field Service Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Field Service Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Field Service Management Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Field Service Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Field Service Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Field Service Management Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Field Service Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Field Service Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Field Service Management Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Field Service Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Field Service Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Field Service Management Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Field Service Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Field Service Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Field Service Management Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Field Service Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Field Service Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Field Service Management Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Field Service Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Field Service Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Field Service Management Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Field Service Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle
12.1.1 Oracle Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.2 Astea International
12.2.1 Astea International Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Astea International Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Astea International Recent Development
12.3 ClickSoftware
12.3.1 ClickSoftware Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 ClickSoftware Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 ClickSoftware Recent Development
12.4 IFS
12.4.1 IFS Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 IFS Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 IFS Recent Development
12.5 ServiceMax (GE Digital)
12.5.1 ServiceMax (GE Digital) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 ServiceMax (GE Digital) Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 ServiceMax (GE Digital) Recent Development
12.6 OverIT
12.6.1 OverIT Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 OverIT Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 OverIT Recent Development
12.7 Praxedo
12.7.1 Praxedo Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Praxedo Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Praxedo Recent Development
12.8 CORESYSTEMS
12.8.1 CORESYSTEMS Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 CORESYSTEMS Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 CORESYSTEMS Recent Development
12.9 FieldAware
12.9.1 FieldAware Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 FieldAware Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 FieldAware Recent Development
12.10 Infor
12.10.1 Infor Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Infor Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Infor Recent Development
12.11 Accruent
12.12 Comarch
12.13 Key2Act (formerly WennSoft)
12.14 Microsoft
12.15 MSI Data
12.16 ServiceTrade
12.17 Retriever Communications
12.18 ServicePower
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
