This report focuses on the global Enterprise Asset Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Asset Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312444

In 2017, the global Enterprise Asset Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IFS AB

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

International Business Machines Corporation

ABB Ltd

CGI Group, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Infor

Vesta Partners, LLC

Emaint

Ramco Systems

Dude Solutions, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Linear Assets

Non-Linear Assets

Field Service Management (FSM)

Assets Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO)

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Asset Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Asset Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Asset Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-enterprise-asset-management-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Linear Assets

1.4.3 Non-Linear Assets

1.4.4 Field Service Management (FSM)

1.4.5 Assets Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Oil and Gas

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Energy and Utilities

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Asset Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Asset Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Asset Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Asset Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Asset Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Enterprise Asset Management Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Enterprise Asset Management Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Enterprise Asset Management Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Enterprise Asset Management Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Enterprise Asset Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Enterprise Asset Management Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Enterprise Asset Management Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IFS AB

12.1.1 IFS AB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 IFS AB Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IFS AB Recent Development

12.2 Oracle Corporation

12.2.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.3 SAP SE

12.3.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 SAP SE Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.4 International Business Machines Corporation

12.4.1 International Business Machines Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 International Business Machines Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 International Business Machines Corporation Recent Development

12.5 ABB Ltd

12.5.1 ABB Ltd Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 ABB Ltd Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 ABB Ltd Recent Development

12.6 CGI Group, Inc.

12.6.1 CGI Group, Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 CGI Group, Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 CGI Group, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Schneider Electric

12.7.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.8 Infor

12.8.1 Infor Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 Infor Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Infor Recent Development

12.9 Vesta Partners, LLC

12.9.1 Vesta Partners, LLC Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 Vesta Partners, LLC Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Vesta Partners, LLC Recent Development

12.10 Emaint

12.10.1 Emaint Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 Emaint Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Emaint Recent Development

12.11 Ramco Systems

12.12 Dude Solutions, Inc.

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2312444

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155