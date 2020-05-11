Global Customer Care BPO Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025
In 2017, the global Customer Care BPO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
In today’s busi
ness parlance, outsourcing refers to the practice of outsourcing non-core business functions of an organization to a third party business process outsourcing (BPO) services provider. Similarly, call center outsourcing is the process of contracting the management of voice based customer service processes to specialized call center outsourcing companies. Contact centers defined simply are workplaces wherein human agents receive or make outgoing telephone calls to existing or prospective customers of a company. Outsourced contact centers are specialized contact center outsourcing companies that manage inbound or outbound call center processes for their clients.
The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.
This report focuses on the global Customer Care BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Care BPO development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Teleperformance
Concentrix (Convergys)
Alorica
Atento
Acticall (Sitel)
Arvato
Sykes Enterprises
TeleTech Holdings
Transcom
Serco
HKT Teleservices
Comdata
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise CCO
Cloud-based CCO
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecom & IT
BFSI
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Government & Public
Retail & Consumer Goods
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Customer Care BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Customer Care BPO development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Customer Care BPO are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Customer Care BPO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise CCO
1.4.3 Cloud-based CCO
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Customer Care BPO Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Telecom & IT
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Healthcare & Life Sciences
1.5.5 Government & Public
1.5.6 Retail & Consumer Goods
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Customer Care BPO Market Size
2.2 Customer Care BPO Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Customer Care BPO Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Customer Care BPO Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Customer Care BPO Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Customer Care BPO Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Customer Care BPO Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Customer Care BPO Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Customer Care BPO Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Customer Care BPO Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Customer Care BPO Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Customer Care BPO Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Customer Care BPO Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Customer Care BPO Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Customer Care BPO Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Customer Care BPO Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Customer Care BPO Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Customer Care BPO Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Customer Care BPO Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players in China
7.3 China Customer Care BPO Market Size by Type
7.4 China Customer Care BPO Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Customer Care BPO Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Customer Care BPO Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Customer Care BPO Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Customer Care BPO Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Customer Care BPO Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Customer Care BPO Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Customer Care BPO Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players in India
10.3 India Customer Care BPO Market Size by Type
10.4 India Customer Care BPO Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Customer Care BPO Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Customer Care BPO Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Customer Care BPO Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Teleperformance
12.1.1 Teleperformance Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.1.4 Teleperformance Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Teleperformance Recent Development
12.2 Concentrix (Convergys)
12.2.1 Concentrix (Convergys) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.2.4 Concentrix (Convergys) Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Concentrix (Convergys) Recent Development
12.3 Alorica
12.3.1 Alorica Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.3.4 Alorica Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Alorica Recent Development
12.4 Atento
12.4.1 Atento Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.4.4 Atento Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Atento Recent Development
12.5 Acticall (Sitel)
12.5.1 Acticall (Sitel) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.5.4 Acticall (Sitel) Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Acticall (Sitel) Recent Development
12.6 Arvato
12.6.1 Arvato Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.6.4 Arvato Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Arvato Recent Development
12.7 Sykes Enterprises
12.7.1 Sykes Enterprises Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.7.4 Sykes Enterprises Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Sykes Enterprises Recent Development
12.8 TeleTech Holdings
12.8.1 TeleTech Holdings Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.8.4 TeleTech Holdings Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 TeleTech Holdings Recent Development
12.9 Transcom
12.9.1 Transcom Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.9.4 Transcom Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Transcom Recent Development
12.10 Serco
12.10.1 Serco Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.10.4 Serco Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Serco Recent Development
12.11 HKT Teleservices
12.12 Comdata
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
