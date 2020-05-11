The global calcium oxide market is segmented by application (cement and concrete blocks, steel slag, glass, organic chemicals, food additives and others); by end-user industries (construction, agriculture, food industry, mining, chemical industry and others) and by regions. The calcium oxide is commonly known as quicklime.

Currently the global calcium oxide market is observing vibrant growth on the account of its huge range of application in construction, agriculture, water treatment and other sectors. This is expected to increase the demand and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. The calcium oxide is widely used in constructional materials such as steel, plaster, bricks, cement, bleaching powder, water softening agent, sugar industry, glass manufacturing and bio-fuel .This drives the calcium oxide market during the forecast period.

The GDP of India, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia in 2017 shows the growth of these economies recording USD 2,597,491 Million GDP of India followed by Japan with USD 4,872,137 Million and then China with USD 12,237,700 Million contributing towards the high GDP growth in Asia-Pacific region. This rising GDP is anticipated to rise the constructional growth in this region which in turn will drive the Calcium Oxide Market to showcase a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period on the account of rising demand for cement in the construction industry in countries such as China, India, Malaysia and Thailand. Moreover, in Latin America countries such as Brazil and Argentina are expected to observe rapid residential and commercial constructional and infrastructural growth.

Steady Application in Constructional Industry

Calcium oxide is used for constructional materials such as manufacturing of steel, plaster, bricks, cement. It has the ability to withstand very high temperatures and thus are preferred in construction industry. The temperature and weather variations may harm the constructional works. This leads to high application of calcium oxide .Calcium oxide is used as building blocks and coating layers on walls.

However, the extraction process of calcium oxide causes pollution. The manufacturing of the calcium oxide in lime kilns releases dust which mixes with the air. This may affects the environment adversely. Additionally, it causes severe irritation when inhaled or come in direct contact of moist skin or eyes. Moreover, inhaling the dust may cause sneezing, coughing and several breathing problems which are anticipated to hinder the market growth of the global calcium oxide market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Calcium Oxide Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global calcium oxide market in terms of market segmentation segmented by application, by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global calcium oxide market which includes company profiling of Minerals Technologies, Lhoist, Carmeuse, Mississippi Lime, OKUTAMA KOGYO, Graymont, Omya, Lafarge Tarmac, Heidelberg Cement Group, Innovo Chemicals. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global calcium oxide market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

