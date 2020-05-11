Global 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market by 2025- Types, Applications, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Shares, Countries, Revenue, & Forecast Analysis
In 2017, the global 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
3D Bioprinting Solutions (Vivax Bio)
3D Biotek
3Dynamic Systems (3DS)
Allevi
Aspect Biosystems
BellaSeno
BioDan
Cellbricks
BIOLIFE4D
Cellenion
Cellink
Cyfuse Biomedical
Digilab
DiHeSys
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Technologies
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceuticals
Dental Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Technologies
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.5.3 Dental Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size
2.2 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Key Players in United States
5.3 United States 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Type
5.4 United States 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Key Players in China
7.3 China 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Type
7.4 China 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Key Players in India
10.3 India 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Type
10.4 India 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 3D Bioprinting Solutions (Vivax Bio)
12.1.1 3D Bioprinting Solutions (Vivax Bio) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Introduction
12.1.4 3D Bioprinting Solutions (Vivax Bio) Revenue in 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 3D Bioprinting Solutions (Vivax Bio) Recent Development
12.2 3D Biotek
12.2.1 3D Biotek Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Introduction
12.2.4 3D Biotek Revenue in 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 3D Biotek Recent Development
12.3 3Dynamic Systems (3DS)
12.3.1 3Dynamic Systems (3DS) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Introduction
12.3.4 3Dynamic Systems (3DS) Revenue in 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 3Dynamic Systems (3DS) Recent Development
12.4 Allevi
12.4.1 Allevi Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Introduction
12.4.4 Allevi Revenue in 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Allevi Recent Development
12.5 Aspect Biosystems
12.5.1 Aspect Biosystems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Introduction
12.5.4 Aspect Biosystems Revenue in 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Aspect Biosystems Recent Development
12.6 BellaSeno
12.6.1 BellaSeno Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Introduction
12.6.4 BellaSeno Revenue in 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 BellaSeno Recent Development
12.7 BioDan
12.7.1 BioDan Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Introduction
12.7.4 BioDan Revenue in 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 BioDan Recent Development
12.8 Cellbricks
12.8.1 Cellbricks Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Introduction
12.8.4 Cellbricks Revenue in 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cellbricks Recent Development
12.9 BIOLIFE4D
12.9.1 BIOLIFE4D Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Introduction
12.9.4 BIOLIFE4D Revenue in 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 BIOLIFE4D Recent Development
12.10 Cellenion
12.10.1 Cellenion Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Introduction
12.10.4 Cellenion Revenue in 3D Printing in the Medical and Dental Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Cellenion Recent Development
12.11 Cellink
12.12 Cyfuse Biomedical
12.13 Digilab
12.14 DiHeSys
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
