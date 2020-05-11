Analysis of the Global Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market

A recent market research report on the Europe GDPR Assessment Tools market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Europe GDPR Assessment Tools market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Europe GDPR Assessment Tools market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth during the assessment. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Europe GDPR Assessment Tools market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Europe GDPR Assessment Tools

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Europe GDPR Assessment Tools market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Europe GDPR Assessment Tools in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market

The presented report dissects the Europe GDPR Assessment Tools market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Expeditious Requirement of GDPR Assessment Tools among Non-compliant Organizations Creating Lucrative Avenues

Nearly half of the organizations in Europe are not yet compliant to GDPR, although they have been preparing for the same since 2016 – when the law was approved. These organizations are therefore rapidly seeking GDPR assessment tools on account of the complexity and extensive steps involved in the compliance process. With absolute data control being sought-after among the GDPR non-compliant organizations, for maintaining their market reputation and preventing the associated penalties, growth of the GDPR assessment tools market will witness significant momentum in the forthcoming years.

Amid swelling expansion of modern businesses, there has been a dramatic evolution in the IT industry, which in turn has made data distribution rigorous and data mapping challenging. GDPR assessment tools are likely to witness robust adoption among these businesses, as they lack intelligence on data storage location, and data transmission, and therefore are vulnerable to threats of data breach. The need for identifying dishonest business processes, which result in contractual risk with suppliers of unsanctioned IT, will further continue to fuel growth of the GDPR assessment tools market in Europe.

GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Adoption in Social Media & Digital Marketing and Penetration of Cloud-based Tools to Emerge as Key Trends

Complexity of the GDPR has intensified the cloud technology service platforms, leading the cloud-reliant businesses to comply with GDPR for ensuring their data practices. Lower percentile of identification of GDPR’s impact on the cloud-based services among IT organizations is a major focus area for GDPR assessment tools providers. As personal data sharing is a default procedure for cloud-service providers assisting organizations, their services are required to be unique to comply with GDPR. GDPR assessment tools providers are therefore introduced cloud-based tools to tap the potential opportunities in the area, thereby supporting growth of the GDPR assessment tools market.

High penalties associated with non-compliance of GDPR, organizations and businesses are seeking GDPR assessment tools to facilitate the compliance process and maintain their reputation and brand management. Digital and social media marketing platforms have been witnessing automation in recent years, which in turn has created the need for declaration of data management activities with consent. This has further driven demand for GDPR assessment tools in social media and digital marketing, wherein data management in the marketing processes is bound to adhere to GDPR. This, coupled with rapid rise of the digital and social media marketing, will substantially fuel growth of the GDPR assessment tools market in the near future.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Europe GDPR Assessment Tools market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Europe GDPR Assessment Tools market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Europe GDPR Assessment Tools market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

