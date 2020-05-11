Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market 2020: Industry Trends, Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025
This report focuses on the global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Exxon Mobil
Wal-Mart Stores
General Motors
Ford Motor
DaimlerChrysler
Royal Dutch/Shell Group
BP
General Electric
Mitsubishi
Toyota Motor
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Equipment Expenditure
Property Expenditure
Industrial Buildings Expenditure
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
Small And Medium Enterprises
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Equipment Expenditure
1.4.3 Property Expenditure
1.4.4 Industrial Buildings Expenditure
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprise
1.5.3 Small And Medium Enterprises
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size
2.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Key Players in China
7.3 China Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Key Players in India
10.3 India Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Exxon Mobil
12.1.1 Exxon Mobil Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction
12.1.4 Exxon Mobil Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Development
12.2 Wal-Mart Stores
12.2.1 Wal-Mart Stores Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction
12.2.4 Wal-Mart Stores Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Wal-Mart Stores Recent Development
12.3 General Motors
12.3.1 General Motors Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction
12.3.4 General Motors Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 General Motors Recent Development
12.4 Ford Motor
12.4.1 Ford Motor Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction
12.4.4 Ford Motor Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Ford Motor Recent Development
12.5 DaimlerChrysler
12.5.1 DaimlerChrysler Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction
12.5.4 DaimlerChrysler Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 DaimlerChrysler Recent Development
12.6 Royal Dutch/Shell Group
12.6.1 Royal Dutch/Shell Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction
12.6.4 Royal Dutch/Shell Group Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Royal Dutch/Shell Group Recent Development
12.7 BP
12.7.1 BP Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction
12.7.4 BP Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 BP Recent Development
12.8 General Electric
12.8.1 General Electric Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction
12.8.4 General Electric Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.9 Mitsubishi
12.9.1 Mitsubishi Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction
12.9.4 Mitsubishi Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
12.10 Toyota Motor
12.10.1 Toyota Motor Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction
12.10.4 Toyota Motor Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Toyota Motor Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
