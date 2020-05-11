3D Modeling Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
In 2017, the global 3D Modeling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global 3D Modeling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Modeling development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Blender Foundation
Bricsys
Dassault Systèmes S.A.
McNeel
Onshape
Pixologic
SolidWorks
The Foundry Visionmongers
Tinkercad
Trimble Navigation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
NURBS
Polygon Mesh
Market segment by Application, split into
High Quality Renderings
Animation
Game
Tourism
Architecture
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D Modeling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D Modeling development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Modeling are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 3D Modeling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 NURBS
1.4.3 Polygon Mesh
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 3D Modeling Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 High Quality Renderings
1.5.3 Animation
1.5.4 Game
1.5.5 Tourism
1.5.6 Architecture
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 3D Modeling Market Size
2.2 3D Modeling Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 3D Modeling Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 3D Modeling Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 3D Modeling Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global 3D Modeling Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global 3D Modeling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global 3D Modeling Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 3D Modeling Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players 3D Modeling Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Modeling Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global 3D Modeling Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global 3D Modeling Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States 3D Modeling Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 3D Modeling Key Players in United States
5.3 United States 3D Modeling Market Size by Type
5.4 United States 3D Modeling Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe 3D Modeling Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 3D Modeling Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe 3D Modeling Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe 3D Modeling Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China 3D Modeling Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 3D Modeling Key Players in China
7.3 China 3D Modeling Market Size by Type
7.4 China 3D Modeling Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan 3D Modeling Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 3D Modeling Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan 3D Modeling Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan 3D Modeling Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia 3D Modeling Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 3D Modeling Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia 3D Modeling Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia 3D Modeling Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India 3D Modeling Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 3D Modeling Key Players in India
10.3 India 3D Modeling Market Size by Type
10.4 India 3D Modeling Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America 3D Modeling Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 3D Modeling Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America 3D Modeling Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America 3D Modeling Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Autodesk
12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 3D Modeling Introduction
12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development
12.2 Blender Foundation
12.2.1 Blender Foundation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 3D Modeling Introduction
12.2.4 Blender Foundation Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Blender Foundation Recent Development
12.3 Bricsys
12.3.1 Bricsys Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 3D Modeling Introduction
12.3.4 Bricsys Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Bricsys Recent Development
12.4 Dassault Systèmes S.A.
12.4.1 Dassault Systèmes S.A. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 3D Modeling Introduction
12.4.4 Dassault Systèmes S.A. Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Dassault Systèmes S.A. Recent Development
12.5 McNeel
12.5.1 McNeel Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 3D Modeling Introduction
12.5.4 McNeel Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 McNeel Recent Development
12.6 Onshape
12.6.1 Onshape Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 3D Modeling Introduction
12.6.4 Onshape Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Onshape Recent Development
12.7 Pixologic
12.7.1 Pixologic Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 3D Modeling Introduction
12.7.4 Pixologic Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Pixologic Recent Development
12.8 SolidWorks
12.8.1 SolidWorks Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 3D Modeling Introduction
12.8.4 SolidWorks Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 SolidWorks Recent Development
12.9 The Foundry Visionmongers
12.9.1 The Foundry Visionmongers Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 3D Modeling Introduction
12.9.4 The Foundry Visionmongers Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 The Foundry Visionmongers Recent Development
12.10 Tinkercad
12.10.1 Tinkercad Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 3D Modeling Introduction
12.10.4 Tinkercad Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Tinkercad Recent Development
12.11 Trimble Navigation
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
