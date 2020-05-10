Torque Sensors Sales to Spectate Uptick Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Prevail Post Pandemic
Global Torque Sensors Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Torque Sensors market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Torque Sensors market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Torque Sensors market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Torque Sensors market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Torque Sensors market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Torque Sensors market during the assessment period.
Vital Information Enclosed in the Torque Sensors Market Report:
- In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Torque Sensors market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Torque Sensors market
- Most recent developments in the current Torque Sensors market landscape
- Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders
- Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Torque Sensors market
- Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Torque Sensors market across various regions
Important Queries Addressed in the Report
- What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Torque Sensors market?
- What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Torque Sensors market?
- Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Torque Sensors market?
- What is the projected value of the Torque Sensors market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Torque Sensors market?
Torque Sensors Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Torque Sensors market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Torque Sensors market. The Torque Sensors market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
segmented as follows:
- By Product Type
- By Mechanical Configuration
- By Application
- By Region
On the basis of product type, the torque sensor market is segmented as follows:
- Rotary Torque Sensor
- Reaction/ Static Torque Sensor
- Optical Torque Sensor
- Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Torque Sensor
- Other – Magnetoelastic Torque Sensor
Of these, the rotary torque sensor segment accounted for the highest value share of the global torque sensor market in 2014. The global torque sensor market is mainly driven by factors such as emerging applications of torque sensors, rising demand for precise torque measurement technology, and high demand from the automotive application segment. Major trends observed in the global torque sensor market include the development of non-contact & wireless sensors, growing adoption of quality standard specifications (such as ISO 9000), and strict government regulations related to machine safety in developed countries.
The report also comprises a section that analyzes the market on the basis of mechanical configuration and evaluates the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.
On the basis of mechanical configuration, the torque sensor market is segmented as follows:
- Shaft Style
- Flange Style
Of the above segments, in terms of value, the flange style segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of application, the torque sensor market is segmented as follows:
- Automotive & Transportation
- Aerospace & Defense
- Medical & Healthcare
- Other – Oil & Gas
Of these, the automotive & transportation segment is expected to contribute highest revenue to the global torque sensor market as compared to the other application segments. However, despite being the largest contributor to the global torque sensor market, the segment is expected to expand at a slower CAGR as compared to the other application segments
Leading market participants are focusing more on the development of innovative products in order to offer advanced solutions to their customers. For example, in June 2013, ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., launched Wireless F/T for up to six ATI multi-axis force/torque transducers, which can be powered by internal battery as well as an external power source
The report also analyzes the market across various key regions and evaluates market size in terms of value for the forecast period (2015–2021).
Regions covered in the report are as follows:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- The Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Of the aforementioned segments, APAC is expected to dominate the market, accounting for 31.9% value share of the overall market by the end of 2015 and it is expected to remain dominant through 2021. However, the Middle East & Africa market is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The report on the global torque sensor market profiles key market players, including ABB Ltd., ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Interface Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Crane Electronics Ltd., Kistler Holding AG, HBM GmBH, Sensor Technology Ltd., and Datum Electronics Limited.
