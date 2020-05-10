The latest report on the Chlorine market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Chlorine market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Chlorine market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Chlorine market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Chlorine market.

The report reveals that the Chlorine market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Chlorine market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Chlorine market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Chlorine market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market: Dynamics

The world chlorine market is projected to be pampered for a strong growth in the years to come due to the inspiring growth in the pharmaceuticals sector. As per seasoned analysts, it is approximated that chlorine chemistry could play a significant role in the manufacture of an over 70.0% of the prescriptions vended by the pharmaceuticals sector on a global platform.

Medical drugs that contain chlorine as an ingredient are prescribed for treating a number of diseases and conditions. These could include inflammation, epilepsy, asthma, high blood pressure, anemia, depression, stomach ulcers, diabetes, cancer, and high cholesterol. For an estimated 25.0% of medicines, chlorine could be engaged in the last step of drug formulation. Besides this, chlorine could act out a supporting role in the synthesis of drugs.

Global Chlorine Market: Segmentation

The international chlorine market is forecasted to be classified into four critical segments, i.e. vinyls, organic chemicals, water treatment, and chlorinated intermediates. According to the expert analysis of the market researchers, vinyls could bag a larger share by the end of 2022. This segment secured a share of 48.8% in 2017.

By geography, the international chlorine market is predicted to witness the attainment of the first position in terms of share by Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ). The domination of APEJ could continue to prevail throughout the course of the forecast timeframe 2017–2022. North America and Japan are anticipated to be among the other attractive markets for chlorine, whereas the Middle East and Africa (MEA) could grow at a slow pace. Latin America and Europe are also expected to join the race.

Global Chlorine Market: Competition

In view of competition, the worldwide chlorine market could testify the presence of Ercros S.A, Olin Corporation, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, FMC Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Tosoh Corporation. Merger and acquisition could hold a robust status in the market as private equity and strategic buyers seek to cash in on business opportunities. This is envisaged to be driven by underpinning high deal valuations, willingly available financing at smart rates, and solid corporate balance sheets.

