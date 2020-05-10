The market is registering growth due to the rising dental implant surgeries, increasing funding for osseointegration research, surging number of trauma incidents, reimbursement support by government and other organizations for surgeries, rising prevalence of spinal cord injuries (SCIs), and surging hearing loss cases in geriatric population. Devices which are utilized for the treating hearing loss, tooth loss, and amputees are referred to as osseointegration implants.

When product is taken into consideration, the osseointegration implants market is bifurcated into dental implants and bone-anchored prostheses. Between these two, the bone-anchored prostheses division accounted for the major revenue share of the market during the historical period (2013–2017) and is projected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing number of amputations, rising prevalence of spinal disorders, and surging aging population suffering from hearing loss. Upper and lower limb, spinal fusion implants, and auditory implants are the different types of bone-anchored protheses.

On the basis of material type, the osseointegration implants market is categorized into polymer biomaterials, metallic biomaterials, ceramic biomaterials, and others (which include titanium zirconium alloys). Out of these, the metallic biomaterials category dominated the market during the historical period, contributing a revenue share of $5.3 billion in 2017. This was due to the biochemical properties of the metallic osseointegration implants, which are further easy to process and sterilize and provide good finishing. The highest CAGR is predicted to be witnessed by the ceramic category during the forecast period.

A major driving factor of the osseointegration implants market is the growing prevalence of SCIs. Osseointegration implants are utilized the most during the treatments of SCIs, which occur due to several causes such as falls or violence and road accidents. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), about 40 to 80 cases per million population of spinal injuries occur annually worldwide. Furthermore, according to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, University of Alabama, Birmingham, spinal injury cases surged from 2010 to 2015, which is why the demand for osseointegration implants is increasing rapidly.

A key trend being witnessed in the osseointegration implants market is the rising utilization of titanium in osseointegration implants. Various biomaterials are utilized in implants, such as nickel-chromium, zirconia, titanium and its alloys, and stainless steel. Out of these, titanium is being utilized the most in recent times because of its different benefits over other biomaterials, including long-lasting ability, corrosion resistance, non-ferromagnetic property, and non-toxicity, which further allow the patient to be examined safely with magnetic resonance imaging. This is predicted to drive the market in the coming years.

Hence, the increasing number of hearing loss cases among the geriatric population and rising prevalence of SCIs are contributing significantly to the growth of the market.

