The latest report on the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market.

The report reveals that the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Medical Imaging Equipment Services market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Companies Profiled in the Report

The report profiles the major players of the global medical imaging equipment services market along with their company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies covered in the report are GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Universal Hospital Services, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Althea Group, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Canon Inc.), and Carestream Health (ONEX Corporation).

The global medical imaging equipment services market has been segmented as follows:

By Service Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Service Providers

By Service Type

Equipment Removal & Relocation

Equipment Repair & Maintenance

Refurbished Systems

Technical Training

Software Upgrade

By Modality

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

X-ray

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Region Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Important Doubts Related to the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market

