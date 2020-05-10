The latest report on the Consumer Identity & Access Management market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market.

The report reveals that the Consumer Identity & Access Management market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Consumer Identity & Access Management market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Consumer Identity & Access Management market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Key segments in the global consumer identity and access management market:

Component Software Solutions Advanced Authentication Profile Management Credentials Management Services Professional Services Managed Services



Vertical Finance & Insurance Public Administration Healthcare Educational Services Telecommunications Information Media & Entertainment Others



Deployment On-premises Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)



Key regions covered in the global consumer identity and access management market report:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia BENELUX Rest of Europe

South Asia India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Rest of South Asia

East Asia China Japan South Korea

Oceania Australia New Zealand

Middle East and Africa Northern Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key vendors in the global consumer identity and access management market:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE (Gigya, Inc.)

Ping Identity

Okta, Inc.

Forgerock Inc.

Janrain, Inc.

Loginradius, Inc.

Iwelcome B.V.

Globalsign

Trusona

Acuant, Inc.

Important Doubts Related to the Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Consumer Identity & Access Management market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Consumer Identity & Access Management market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Consumer Identity & Access Management market

