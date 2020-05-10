Global Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Receives Significant Impetus During COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Sustain Post Pandemic

May 10, 2020
The latest report on the Consumer Identity & Access Management market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market.

The report reveals that the Consumer Identity & Access Management market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Consumer Identity & Access Management market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Consumer Identity & Access Management market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Key segments in the global consumer identity and access management market:

  • Component
    • Software Solutions
      • Advanced Authentication
      • Profile Management
      • Credentials Management
    • Services
      • Professional Services
      • Managed Services 
  • Vertical
    • Finance & Insurance
    • Public Administration
    • Healthcare
    • Educational Services
    • Telecommunications Information
    • Media & Entertainment
    • Others 
  • Deployment
    • On-premises
    • Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Key regions covered in the global consumer identity and access management market report:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada  
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America  
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Russia
    • BENELUX
    • Rest of Europe  
  • South Asia
    • India
    • Thailand
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Rest of South Asia  
  • East Asia
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea  
  • Oceania
    • Australia
    • New Zealand
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • South Africa
    • Turkey
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa 

Key vendors in the global consumer identity and access management market:

  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • SAP SE (Gigya, Inc.)
  • Ping Identity
  • Okta, Inc.
  • Forgerock Inc.
  • Janrain, Inc.
  • Loginradius, Inc.
  • Iwelcome B.V.
  • Globalsign
  • Trusona
  • Acuant, Inc.

Important Doubts Related to the Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Addressed in the Report:

  1. In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Consumer Identity & Access Management market?
  2. What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
  3. What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
  4. What is the future of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market in region 2?
  5. What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

  • The growth potential of the emerging players in the Consumer Identity & Access Management market
  • Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
  • Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
  • Current trends impacting the growth of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market
  • The domestic and international presence of companies within the Consumer Identity & Access Management market

