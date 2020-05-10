Escalating Demand for High-purity Alumina Amid COVID-19 to Record Sharp Growth through Pandemic
Global High-purity Alumina Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global High-purity Alumina market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the High-purity Alumina market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global High-purity Alumina market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the High-purity Alumina market value chain.
The report reveals that the global High-purity Alumina market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the High-purity Alumina market during the assessment period.
Vital Information Enclosed in the High-purity Alumina Market Report:
- In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the High-purity Alumina market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global High-purity Alumina market
- Most recent developments in the current High-purity Alumina market landscape
- Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders
- Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the High-purity Alumina market
- Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the High-purity Alumina market across various regions
Important Queries Addressed in the Report
- What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the High-purity Alumina market?
- What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the High-purity Alumina market?
- Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the High-purity Alumina market?
- What is the projected value of the High-purity Alumina market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the High-purity Alumina market?
High-purity Alumina Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global High-purity Alumina market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the High-purity Alumina market. The High-purity Alumina market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
Market Segmentation:
The study provides a decisive view of the global High-purity Alumina market for lithium-ion batteries by segmenting it in terms of grades and end-use. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for High-purity Alumina for lithium-ion batteries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for High-purity Alumina for lithium ion batteries in individual grade and end-use segments across all regions.
Competitive Landscape:
The section covers detailed competitive matrix, company market share, and company profiles of the Key players operating in the High-purity Alumina market for lithium-ion batteries. These players include: Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Nippon Light Metal Co. Ltd., Baikowski SAS, Altech Chemicals Ltd., and Polar Sapphire Ltd., Orbite Technologies Inc. Hebei Heng Bo new material Polytron Technologies Inc., Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd., HMR Co. Ltd., Oxide India Pvt Ltd., and Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co., Ltd. These companies have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The key active players in the market are engaged in expansion, merger & acquisition, and contract in order maintain their market share in the high purity alumina for lithium-ion batteries. For instance, In February 2018, Sasol Limited expanded its alumina capacity at its Brunsbuettel site in Germany. The expansion expected to increase Sasol Limited’s alumina hydrate production capacity in Brunsbuettel by approximately 15,000 tons per annum, enabling the company to cater to the rising demand for its alumina products.
Research Methodology:
In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.
Global High-purity Alumina Market for Lithium-ion Batteries, by Grade
- 4N
- 5N
- 6N
Global High-purity Alumina Market for Lithium-ion Batteries, by End-use
- Electronics
- Laptops/Tablets
- Mobile Phones
- UPS
- Others (including Portable Speakers and Smart Wearable Devices)
- Automotive
- Electric Vehicles
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Others (including Industrial Automation and Power Tools)
Global High-purity Alumina Market for Lithium-ion Batteries, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Extensive analysis of the High-purity Alumina market for lithium-ion batteries trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments
- List of key developments made by major players in the High-purity Alumina market for lithium-ion batteries
- List of key factors that are useful for building a roadmap of upcoming growth opportunities for the High-purity Alumina market for lithium-ion batteries at global, regional, and country levels
- Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of major players to help understand the market competition level
- Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions
