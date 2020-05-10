End-use Industries of Thermal Security Cameras Product Witness Unparalleled Slowdown Induced by Global Outbreak of COVID-61
A recent market study on the global Thermal Security Cameras market reveals that the global Thermal Security Cameras market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Thermal Security Cameras market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Thermal Security Cameras market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Thermal Security Cameras market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The presented report segregates the Thermal Security Cameras market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Thermal Security Cameras market.
Segmentation of the Thermal Security Cameras market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Thermal Security Cameras market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Thermal Security Cameras market report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Axis Communications
FLIR Systems
A1 Security Cameras
Network Webcams
Kintronics
Bosch Security Systems
Pelco
Dahua Technology
Lorex
DRS Infrared
Honeywell Security
Ganz Security
GeoVision
Infinova
Texas Instruments
Leopard Imaging
Hikvision
Panasonic
Sony
Samsung
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Temperature Alarm Camera
Thermal Network Camera
others
Segment by Application
Military & Defense
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
